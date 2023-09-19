CCU recognized in multiple ‘Best College’ rankings

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In the U.S. News and World Report’s 2024 rankings, a Grand Strand college is highlighted several times.

Coastal Carolina University was ranked the 36th overall college in the south region.

U.S. News and World Reported uses multiple data sources to calculate more than 80 “Best College” rankings, according to a news release.

CCU was also placed number seventh on the innovative school list for the south, ninth for best undergraduate teaching, 14th for best college for veterans and 16th for top public school.

“Our U.S. News & World Report rankings are a reflection of the commitment of our faculty, the determination and talent of our students, and the tireless work of our entire campus community,” CCU President Michael Benson said. “They serve as a beacon that guide prospective students toward a place where opportunities are boundless and dreams are realized.”

In total, CCU enrolls more than 10,600 students and offers baccalaureate degrees in more than 100 major fields of study, according to the news release.

