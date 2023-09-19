Submit a Tip
CCU to open second ‘Teal Nation’ retail store in downtown Conway

CCU plans to open its second Teal Nation store in downtown Conway.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University students and fans will have another place to get their favorite team’s swag.

CCU is opening up its second Teal Nation store on Monday, Oct. 9. It will be located at 324 North Main Street in downtown Conway.

A grand opening and ribbon cutting will be held at 10 a.m. that Monday.

The Teal Nation store will not only have CCU merchandise, but it will also have accessories, home décor and gift items.

The store will also be a place where visitors will learn more about enrolling at CCU. They can also purchase tickets for cultural and athletic events and arrange tee times at CCU’s General James Hackler Golf Course.

On the grand opening day, CCU will also be offering these deals for Horry County high school students:

  • The first 154 Horry County high school students who visit the store on Oct. 9 will receive a free CCU T-shirt.
  • All Horry County high school students will receive 30% off most apparel and 15% off accessories on Oct. 9.
  • High school seniors who visit the store on Oct. 9 will receive a voucher that will waive the application fee when applying to CCU.

The first Teal Nation store opened on March 1 at Broadway at the Beach.

The university added that an online store will be launching soon.

