Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Beagles rescued from laboratory set to be adopted

More than 250 U.S. institutions report using dogs in experiments each year. (Credit: WCCO via CNN Newsource)
By WCCO Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) - A group of beagles that have spent their entire lives in a laboratory have been rescued and are on their way to their forever homes.

Canadian-based rescue The Beagle Alliance rescued the beagles from a lab in the Midwest and brought them out to experience a grassy yard for the first time.

Lori Cohen, the executive director at The Beagle Alliance, said that she cannot disclose from which laboratory the beagles came. It is also unclear what was done to them, but she said most dogs are used for biomedical or drug testing.

“There’s some decompression to happen and just love and patience, and slowly, they come out of their shells,” Cohen said.

More than 250 U.S. institutions report using dogs in experiments each year. The majority are companies, community or technical colleges, and public universities.

“Beagles are the most used breed of dog used in laboratory testing because they are docile, they are forgiving and can easily fit into a cage, unfortunately,” Cohen said.

Some states, including Minnesota, have laws that require laboratories to offer dogs to shelters for adoption when possible.

“Most animals are euthanized after study, and they don’t have to be. As we know, they can go on to live longer lives outside of the cage than inside of the cage,” Cohen said.

Volunteer Kathy Myer adopted two of her own dogs from animal testing.

“Seeing my dogs and what they’ve been through and overcome, and then knowing they are on their way to a great life, it’s just amazing,” she said.

The dogs will go to Canada with the rescue, where they will be fostered and then adopted.

Copyright 2023 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE picture of an F-35 aircraft.
Parts of F-35 military jet found in Williamsburg Co.; Joint Base Charleston releases statement
Jeffery Douglas Haas, 43, and Emilie Caroline Haas, 39, of McClellanville, are charged with two...
Warrants: Horry County victims pay thousands for pools that were never installed
Zephaniah Horn, 19, was detained for public disorderly conduct, minor in possession of alcohol...
Horry County detention center employee on administrative leave after being cited
Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
Debris field found in search for F-35 jet in Williamsburg County
Eric Deery Jr.
Documents: Woman held at gunpoint while taking out trash in Myrtle Beach; 1 arrested

Latest News

Python found in Pickens Walmart parking lot
Python found in Upstate parking lot adopted by officer
President Joe Biden walks down the steps of Air Force One at John F. Kennedy International...
Biden to warn UN leaders over Ukraine
FILE - A hotel room is shown. Guests at a Nashville hotel said they found themselves taking...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours
Horry County Fire Rescue was called out at 7:18 a.m. to a business at the intersection of...
Critical injuries reported in Little River pedestrian-involved crash
Jeshon Nycere Hines, 18, is charged with six counts of attempted murder.
Police: Florence man arrested in drive-by shooting over music video