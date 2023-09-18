Warrants: Horry County victim pays thousands for pool that was never installed

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Lowcountry man and woman are out on bond after being accused of taking money to install a pool and not completing the work.

Jeffery Douglas Haas, 43, and Emilie Caroline Haas, 39, of McClellanville, are charged with two counts each of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, valued at $5000 or more.

An officer with the Horry County Police Department was called out on Aug. 11 to Harrison Mill Street.

The officer met with the victim, who said he signed a contract with Jeffery’s pool company, Sun Pools and Spas, on Feb. 23.

The victim paid $29,446 for the company to install a swimming pool, according to the Haas’ arrest warrants. He told the officer the contract stated the pool would be put in within 120 days of signing.

However, the victim claims the installation never began.

After months of no work, the victim said they got a letter on July 12 from the pool company’s “corporate counsel,” saying he would be refunded the whole amount, according to an incident report. But the victim told the cop he never got a refund, the report states.

The victim tried to reach out to the pool company’s attorney’s office “but was unsuccessful with obtaining any of his money back,” the report reads.

After speaking with the officer, the victim provided all of the documents of the contract and the letter from the pool company’s “corporate counsel.”

Jeffery and Emilie were booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Sept. 7 and bonded out for $30,000 each the same day, jail records show.

