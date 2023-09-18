Submit a Tip
Video helped troopers track down Forestbrook hit-and-run suspect, report states

Troopers arrested Mauro Felipe who is accused of not stopping his truck after hitting Christian...
Troopers arrested Mauro Felipe who is accused of not stopping his truck after hitting Christian Devlin on Saturday night along Burcale Road in the Forestbrook area.(Source: JRLDC/Devlin Family)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An arrest report reveals how troopers were able to track down a hit-and-run suspect that left a 19-year-old severely injured.

An arrest report for Mauro Felipe states that investigators with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were able to obtain video of the suspect’s truck and also the license plate number.

Investigators went to the address that was associated with the license plate which was on a job site along Hobcaw Drive in the Myrtle Beach area.

Investigators said they located the truck there and added that vehicle pieces found at the alleged hit-and-run scene along Burcale Road, matched the missing pieces from the truck.

A trooper interviewed Felipe who admitted to driving the truck on the night of the crash and leaving the scene.

Troopers said Felipe did not stop his truck after hitting 19-year-old Christian Devlin a couple of weeks ago.

Devlin’s father said that his son was biking home from work when he was hit from behind.

Devlin was taken to the hospital where he had to be put in a full-body cast, but he is recovering.

Felipe is charged with hit-and-run resulting in great bodily injury.

He remains in jail under no bond.

