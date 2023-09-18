Police called to Myrtle Beach’s infamous ‘Yellow House’ nearly 30 times in less than a month

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County’s top prosecutor said he wants to temporarily close an infamous boarding house in order to save lives.

Just last week, 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson filed a petition asking for a temporary injunction to close up the “Yellow House” located at 407 5th Avenue North. The petition also notes that a written notice of public nuisance was served to the owner, Joe Rideoutte Jr., but he hasn’t responded to the notice.

This is the fourth time the solicitor’s office has requested for a judge to temporarily close the “Yellow House,” which has since been painted blue. Court documents show it has been a location for assaults and drug dealing.

On August 25, Myrtle Beach police responded to the home for reports of a shooting and stabbing.

It led to officers calling in the city’s code enforcement due to the poor living conditions, and code enforcement determined the house was “unfit for habitation.”

But court filings show that hasn’t stopped people from living at the property.

The petition for the temporary injunction shows people have been living in the backyard in makeshift shelters and camps.

Court documents show people are living in tents in the backyard of Yellow House after the city's code enforcement deemed it "unfit for habitation" and closed the boarding house. (Source: WMBF News)

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said since August 25 there have been 27 calls for service.

Richardson said he’d like to put a stop to the police calls, but admits the process is easier said than done.

“If we waited, if we went straight to the nuisance, without the temporary restraining, order, the temporary closure, it may be a long time because there are a lot of cases in front of it and more people could get hurt,” Richardson said.

Through the Freedom of Information Act, WMBF News has also learned police responded to several overdoses just blocks away from the Yellow House.

Richardson also told WMBF News it’s possible the owner of the home could also face separate criminal charges outside of the nuisance order.

”For a shooting, overdose or whatever the underlying crime is, that person very well could be responsible for that criminally and have to go to jail,” Richardson explained.

The city of Myrtle Beach told WMBF News, it’s waiting on the court’s decision before taking any next steps regarding the home.

