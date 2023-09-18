Myrtle Beach gas prices rise over 15 cents

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach drivers may notice a rise in gas prices this week.

The average price in the city is 15.5 cents higher than last week, averaging $3.42 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

The cheapest station priced on Sunday was $3.06 per gallon, while the most expensive was $3.59 per gallon.

Across the Carolinas, prices also increased.

Gas prices in North Carolina are up 5.2 cents, averaging $3.51 per gallon. In South Carolina, prices are up 2.2 cents for an average of $3.39 per gallon.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said gas prices rose because of “continued refinery challenges in the western U.S.”

“With the transition back to cheaper winter gasoline now upon us in nearly every state, we should see prices eventually cooling back off, but if refinery issues continue to develop or linger, especially now that we’re entering maintenance season with less availably capacity online, the expected decline could certainly be offset,” De Haan said. “In addition, with oil prices now above $91 for the first time in nearly a year, there remains some offset from the rising price of oil thanks to Saudi Arabia and Russia’s war on low oil prices, now in its third month.”

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.