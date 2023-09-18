Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Myrtle Beach gas prices rise over 15 cents

The average price in Myrtle Beach is 15.5 cents higher than last week, averaging $3.42 per...
The average price in Myrtle Beach is 15.5 cents higher than last week, averaging $3.42 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.(Gray)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach drivers may notice a rise in gas prices this week.

The average price in the city is 15.5 cents higher than last week, averaging $3.42 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

The cheapest station priced on Sunday was $3.06 per gallon, while the most expensive was $3.59 per gallon.

Across the Carolinas, prices also increased.

Gas prices in North Carolina are up 5.2 cents, averaging $3.51 per gallon. In South Carolina, prices are up 2.2 cents for an average of $3.39 per gallon.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said gas prices rose because of “continued refinery challenges in the western U.S.”

“With the transition back to cheaper winter gasoline now upon us in nearly every state, we should see prices eventually cooling back off, but if refinery issues continue to develop or linger, especially now that we’re entering maintenance season with less availably capacity online, the expected decline could certainly be offset,” De Haan said. “In addition, with oil prices now above $91 for the first time in nearly a year, there remains some offset from the rising price of oil thanks to Saudi Arabia and Russia’s war on low oil prices, now in its third month.”

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor Mark Wahlberg visits Clemson (Photo: @markwahlberg)
Celebrity spotting: Actor Mark Wahlberg visits Clemson
Eric Monroe, Skyler Sanganich
Deputies: Robeson County couple charged after 1-year-old assaulted, sent to hospital
HCFR: 3 hurt in Highway 501 crash
Heavy rain around at times Sunday
FIRST ALERT: Downpours, storms return to finish the weekend
Sunny and mild.
FIRST ALERT: Drying out for a pleasant start to the week

Latest News

A developing low pressure poses a 30% chance of development. Of course, the strength and track...
FIRST ALERT: Nigel is now a hurricane, watching two other areas of development
Joint Base Charleston says they are looking for an F-35 plane after a ‘mishap’ involving a...
Pilot ejected after ‘mishap’ involving F-35, search for missing plane ongoing
No complaints with the forecast today.
FIRST ALERT: Comfortable and sunny start to the week
WMBF News at 11
Deputies: Couple charged after 1-year-old assaulted, sent to hospital