MULLINS, SC (WMBF) - The City of Mullins has announced who will be the next leader of the city’s police department.

Captain Philip Mostowski will be promoted to police chief, according to the city.

Mostowski will take over for Chief Michael Bethea, who is retiring in October.

In a Facebook post, the city stated they are honored to announce the promotion.

