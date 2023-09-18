Inmate dies at J. Reuben Long Detention Center, sheriff’s office says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An inmate at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center died over the weekend after being found unresponsive in their cell, according to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

HCSO’s spokesperson Brennan Cavanagh said on Sept. 16 around 7 p.m. an officer found the inmate unresponsive and alerted medical personnel. The officer and medical personnel began life-saving measures while waiting for EMS.

EMS assumed care and took the inmate to Conway Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.

HCSO said no foul play is suspected.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is conducting an inquiry into the incident, as per detention center protocol.

