Horry County detention center employee on administrative leave after being cited

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - An internal investigation is underway at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center after one of their employees was cited.

Zephaniah Horn, 19, was detained for public disorderly conduct, minor in possession of alcohol and possession of a fake ID. Aaron Spelbring with Horry County confirmed that Horn was later cited.

Horn is on administrative leave during the internal investigation, according to Horry County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Brennan Cavanagh. He has worked for the center since August 2022.

A Horry County Police Department officer was called out at 12:40 a.m. on Friday to East Highway 9.

The officer said they found Horn in the driver’s seat of a running truck with very loud music playing. Horn appeared to have passed out, according to an incident report.

Horn then told the cop he had a fake ID and used it to buy alcohol, according to the report. The officer found a closed can of “Twisted Tea” after Horn asked the cop to “look for his vape pen,” the report reads.

Horn was booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Friday and released the same day.

