Horry County Fire Rescue crews pull SUV from water

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue said they pulled an unoccupied SUV from the water Monday morning.

Crews were called out at 8:14 a.m. to the Craig Campbell Landing in Little River.

At the scene, they found the SUV underwater, around 40 feet from the shore.

The fire rescue’s dive team was called to help hook a tow line up to the vehicle to pull it from the water.

In a Facebook post, the fire rescue said there were no injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol also responded.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.