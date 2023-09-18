Florence County Sheriff’s Office involved in search for missing F-35 plane, sheriff confirms

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/WCSC) – Law enforcement officers in the Pee Dee are now getting involved in the search for an F-35 jet that disappeared following a ‘mishap.’

Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye confirmed that his deputies are helping in the search for the military jet. He said there are some crews gathered at a building along Industrial Boulevard in the Lake City area.

Joint Base Charleston said on Sunday it is looking for the jet after the pilot safely ejected from it. The pilot was taken to the hospital and is recovering.

Public Affairs Specialist Jeremy Huggins told our sister station, Live 5 News in Charleston, that the incident involved a Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort F-35B Lighting II jet from Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 501 with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing.

No one knows if the F-35 is in the air or under the water. — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) September 18, 2023

The U.S. Government Accountability Office called the F-35 program the Department of Defense’s “most expensive weapon system program.”

The estimated cost for the program is nearly $1.7 trillion for the aircraft and systems.

If anyone has any information that may help locate the F-35, you are asked to call the Base Defense Operations Center at 843-963-3600.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.