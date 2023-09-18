Florence County man accused of sexually assaulting child as young as 4 years old

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation into criminal sexual conduct led to the arrest of a Florence County man.

Investigators arrested 52-year-old Ronnie Lewis on Friday on multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation found that between October 2014 and July 2023, Lewis engaged in sexual batter of a minor between the ages of four and nine years old.

He is also accused of showing pornographic videos and pictures to a minor between the ages of four and eight years old.

Lewis is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of dissemination of obscene material to a minor.

He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center without a bond hearing.

The investigation is ongoing.

