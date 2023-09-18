Florence County deputies seize raw weed, around 4 pounds of THC gummies
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said a search warrant led to a drug recovery and one man’s arrest.
Tommy Lee Brown is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, according to the sheriff’s office.
Narcotics investigators conducted a search warrant at a home on Isgett Road. They found around 2.3 pounds of raw weed and around 4 pounds of THC gummies, the sheriff’s office said.
Brown was arrested on Wednesday. He was released the next day on a $5000 surety bond.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division helped in the investigation, which is ongoing.
