Florence County deputies seize raw weed, around 4 pounds of THC gummies

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said a search warrant led to a drug recovery and one man’s arrest.

Tommy Lee Brown is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, according to the sheriff’s office.

Narcotics investigators conducted a search warrant at a home on Isgett Road. They found around 2.3 pounds of raw weed and around 4 pounds of THC gummies, the sheriff’s office said.

Brown was arrested on Wednesday. He was released the next day on a $5000 surety bond.

(Florence County Sheriff's Office)

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division helped in the investigation, which is ongoing.

