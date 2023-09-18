Submit a Tip
Florence County deputies seize raw weed, around 4 pounds of THC gummies

Narcotics investigators conducted a search warrant at a home on Isgett Road.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said a search warrant led to a drug recovery and one man’s arrest.

Tommy Lee Brown is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, according to the sheriff’s office.

Narcotics investigators conducted a search warrant at a home on Isgett Road. They found around 2.3 pounds of raw weed and around 4 pounds of THC gummies, the sheriff’s office said.

Brown was arrested on Wednesday. He was released the next day on a $5000 surety bond.

Tommy Lee Brown is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, according to the sheriff’s office. (Florence County Sheriff's Office)

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division helped in the investigation, which is ongoing.

