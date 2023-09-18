FIRST ALERT: Comfortable and sunny start to the week,

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Lower humidity and plenty of sunshine will provide for a wonderful first half of the week.

TODAY

After a soggy Sunday, our forecast calms down for the start of the work week. Patchy fog will be possible in some of those typical trouble spots this morning with temperatures in the mid-upper 60s.

Highs climb into the lower 80s today with plenty of sunshine. (WMBF)

Clearing skies throughout the day will give way to plenty of sunshine and lower humidity for any outdoor plans. Highs will climb into the lower 80s today with no complaints when it comes to the forecast.

Highs will climb into the lower 80s with plenty of sunshine. (WMBF)

COMFORTABLE WEATHER

It’s not just today, but the stretch of comfortable and dry weather settles in for the middle of the week as well. Sunshine and low humidity will keep temperatures in the lower 80s with overnight readings in the 60s. We’ll hold onto sunshine through Thursday before a few more clouds roll in and our forecast turns a little bit more active by the end of the week.

Here's a look at the next three days with comfortable weather ahead. (WMBF)

LATE WEEK

Our next rain chance arrives on Friday and into the weekend as the forecast turns a little bit more complicated. An area of low pressure will likely develop offshore Friday and bring clouds and rain chances to the area starting Friday and through the weekend forecast.

While the chance of any tropical development remains low (30%), a period of breezy and unsettled weather may develop for part of the weekend.

A developing low pressure will bring rain chances and clouds for the upcoming weekend. The track and strength of the low will determine how much rain we see and how gloomy our weekend forecast is. (WMBF)

Our forecast will continue to change as we get more data regarding the weekend and this track of low pressure. A track further offshore, means lower rain chances. If it were to move along the SC or GA coast, the higher the rain chances for the weekend. For right now, we’ll keep those rain chances at 30% Friday and 40% on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.