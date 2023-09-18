Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Fall is the perfect time to freshen up at BraVa Med Spa

By Halley Murrow
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - BraVa Med Spa in Murrells Inlet is offering Fall specials to get your glow back following the summer months.

Come along with us to learn about fillers, painless hair removal, their weight loss program, and more!

For more information, you can visit their website here.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor Mark Wahlberg visits Clemson (Photo: @markwahlberg)
Celebrity spotting: Actor Mark Wahlberg visits Clemson
HCFR: 3 hurt in Highway 501 crash
Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
Pilot ejected after ‘mishap’ involving F-35, search for missing plane ongoing
Eric Monroe, Skyler Sanganich
Deputies: Robeson County couple charged after 1-year-old assaulted, sent to hospital
4 hurt, vehicles overturn in Little River crash

Latest News

Grand Strand Today
Grand Strand Today - HGHBA 2023 Home Improvement & Outdoor Living Show Pt 3
Grand Strand Today
Grand Strand Today - HGHBA 2023 Home Improvement & Outdoor Living Show Pt 1
Grand Strand Today
Grand Strand Today - HGHBA 2023 Home Improvement & Outdoor Living Show Pt 4
Grand Strand Today
Grand Strand Today - HGHBA 2023 Home Improvement & Outdoor Living Show Pt 2