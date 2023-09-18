Documents: Woman held at gunpoint while taking out trash in Myrtle Beach; 1 arrested

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Documents show a woman was held at gunpoint outside of her Myrtle Beach home while she was taking out the trash.

Police arrested 21-year-old Eric Deery Jr. over the weekend. He faces a number of charges including armed robbery and kidnapping.

An incident report shows that on August 31 the victim was taking out her trash outside of a home on Stalvey Avenue when two men approached her and pointed guns at her.

The victim told police that Deery and another man kept asking “where the ‘dope’ was’ but she kept telling them she didn’t have any, according to the incident report.

The report states that the two men forced the victim back into her house and demanded money.

She gave them money and then Deery is accused of taking the victim’s phone and then sending money to himself by using the Cash app.

The two suspected gunmen then left.

The second person involved in the alleged robbery and kidnapping has not been arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.