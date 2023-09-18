Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Documents: Woman held at gunpoint while taking out trash in Myrtle Beach; 1 arrested

Eric Deery Jr.
Eric Deery Jr.(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Documents show a woman was held at gunpoint outside of her Myrtle Beach home while she was taking out the trash.

Police arrested 21-year-old Eric Deery Jr. over the weekend. He faces a number of charges including armed robbery and kidnapping.

An incident report shows that on August 31 the victim was taking out her trash outside of a home on Stalvey Avenue when two men approached her and pointed guns at her.

The victim told police that Deery and another man kept asking “where the ‘dope’ was’ but she kept telling them she didn’t have any, according to the incident report.

The report states that the two men forced the victim back into her house and demanded money.

She gave them money and then Deery is accused of taking the victim’s phone and then sending money to himself by using the Cash app.

The two suspected gunmen then left.

The second person involved in the alleged robbery and kidnapping has not been arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor Mark Wahlberg visits Clemson (Photo: @markwahlberg)
Celebrity spotting: Actor Mark Wahlberg visits Clemson
HCFR: 3 hurt in Highway 501 crash
Eric Monroe, Skyler Sanganich
Deputies: Robeson County couple charged after 1-year-old assaulted, sent to hospital
Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
Pilot ejected after ‘mishap’ involving F-35, search for missing plane ongoing
Heavy rain around at times Sunday
FIRST ALERT: Downpours, storms return to finish the weekend

Latest News

WMBF News at 11
Deputies: Couple charged after 1-year-old assaulted, sent to hospital
Eric Monroe, Skyler Sanganich
Deputies: Robeson County couple charged after 1-year-old assaulted, sent to hospital
Deputies: Wanted 17-year-old arrested, charged in Robeson County shooting
Norine Sanders Brown is accused of shooting lover due to admitted cheating.
Woman accused of killing lover in her home due to cheating