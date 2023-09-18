Darlington Middle School student faces charges after allegedly making school threats to resource officer

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - A middle school student is facing charges after allegedly making threats against the school Monday afternoon to the School Resource Officer, according to the Darlington County School District.

DCSD Director of Communications Audrey Childers released a statement and said the threats were made after school was dismissed for the day and the SRO responded immediately.

Darlington County Sheriff’s Office took the student into custody.

“The district and the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office take all threats seriously and will respond accordingly,” the statement read.

The exact charges have not been released at this time.

