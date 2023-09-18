Check Your Tickets: $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Myrtle Beach area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – If you bought a Powerball ticket for Saturday night’s drawing, you may be a little bit richer.

While no one won the jackpot during Saturday’s drawing, one ticket sold in the Myrtle Beach area matched all but one number to win $50,000.

The winning ticket was bought at the Circle K on River Oaks Drive.

The ticket matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number.

The numbers for Saturday were 8-11-19-24-46 and the Powerball was 5.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot has increased to $638 million. The drawing will be 11 p.m. Monday.

