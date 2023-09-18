Submit a Tip
7-year-old uncovers massive megalodon tooth in Pawleys Island

7-year-old Ian Smitherman showed off the massive megalodon tooth he found on the beach in Pawleys Island.(Source: Megan Baughn)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – A 7-year-old made a cool discovery while hanging out at the beach on Sunday.

Ian Smitherman, 7, from Murrells Inlet found a massive megalodon tooth while on the beach in Pawleys Island.

Ian’s mom said he forgot his flip-flops on the beach and when he ran back to get them, he stepped on the megalodon tooth in the sand.

