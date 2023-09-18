Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

2 dogs euthanized after women attacked in North Carolina, police say

The investigation into the attack is active and ongoing.
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – Two women were seriously injured in a dog attack Monday morning in northeast Charlotte, police said.

The attack happened shortly after 9 a.m. near apartments in the area of Mallard Glen Drive and Mallard Highlands Drive in University City, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The owner of the two Cane Corso mix dogs was walking the animals on a leash when they escaped from her and ran out of sight, officers said.

A woman was then attacked by the escaped dogs, according to the CMPD. Another woman tried to intervene and was also attacked.

The two women were taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said. The dogs were surrendered to Animal Care and Control and were euthanized, according to the CMPD.

Both animals did not have current rabies vaccinations and were sent to the state laboratory for rabies testing, officers said.

The investigation into the attack is active and ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor Mark Wahlberg visits Clemson (Photo: @markwahlberg)
Celebrity spotting: Actor Mark Wahlberg visits Clemson
HCFR: 3 hurt in Highway 501 crash
Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
‘A local emergency’: Search for missing F-35 continues after ‘mishap’; Plane could still be flying
Eric Monroe, Skyler Sanganich
Deputies: Robeson County couple charged after 1-year-old assaulted, sent to hospital
4 hurt, vehicles overturn in Little River crash

Latest News

Horry County detention center employee on administrative leave after being cited
Warrants: Horry County victims pay thousands for pools that were never installed
Florence County deputies seize raw weed, around 4 pounds of THC gummies
Authorities work to shut down infamous 'yellow house' in Myrtle Beach
Inmate dies at J. Reuben Long Detention Center, sheriff’s office says