17-year-old aspiring firefighter suffers severe burns after tragic accident

America Salmeron, 17, was in a dune buggy accident outside Las Vegas over the weekend,...
America Salmeron, 17, was in a dune buggy accident outside Las Vegas over the weekend, according to a GoFundMe page.(GoFundMe)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PASADENA, Calif. (Gray News) – A 17-year-old who is training to become a firefighter was left with severe burns on more than half of her body after a tragic accident.

America Salmeron, born and raised in Pasadena, was in a dune buggy accident outside Las Vegas over the weekend, according to a GoFundMe page.

The page said Salmeron has severe burns over 51% of her body, including third-degree burns to her upper body.

According to a report from KTLA, the dune buggy flipped and caught fire. The teen was trapped under burning wreckage but managed to pull herself from under the vehicle before it exploded.

According to the GoFundMe page, Salmeron recently graduated from Pasadena High School and was planning to attend Pasadena City College. An aspiring firefighter, she was a standout Explorer with the Pasadena Fire Department for more than 18 months and interviewing to become a sponsored cadet at the Verdugo Fire Academy.

Salmeron told KTLA from her hospital bed that she sees her injuries as a test from God, putting her through fire itself to see how badly she truly wants to become a firefighter. She still does.

Salmeron is currently at a trauma center in Las Vegas where she has had multiple surgeries.

The GoFundMe page is raising money to help Salmeron and her family pay for medical expenses.

