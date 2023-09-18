16-year-old accused of stealing work truck, trying to steal gun from Marlboro County home

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies arrested a teenager after they said the teen stole a truck and broke into a home.

Deputies were called on Thursday morning to a home on Antioch Church Road in the Bennettsville area.

The caller told deputies that one of their work trucks was stolen.

An hour after that call, deputies responded to a home on Salem Drive where someone broke into the home and tried to steal a gun.

Investigators said the same work truck that was stolen earlier in the day was captured on video at the site of the home break-in.

Through the investigation, a 16-year-old was identified as the suspected thief.

The teen was taken into custody on Friday and transported to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

The 16-year-old is charged with burglary and grand larceny.

