16-year-old accused of stealing work truck, trying to steal gun from Marlboro County home
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies arrested a teenager after they said the teen stole a truck and broke into a home.
Deputies were called on Thursday morning to a home on Antioch Church Road in the Bennettsville area.
The caller told deputies that one of their work trucks was stolen.
An hour after that call, deputies responded to a home on Salem Drive where someone broke into the home and tried to steal a gun.
Investigators said the same work truck that was stolen earlier in the day was captured on video at the site of the home break-in.
Through the investigation, a 16-year-old was identified as the suspected thief.
The teen was taken into custody on Friday and transported to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.
The 16-year-old is charged with burglary and grand larceny.
