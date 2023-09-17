Tunnels to Towers 5K held in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Some cloudy skies didn’t deter runners and walkers from Sunday’s Tunnels to Towers 5K in Myrtle Beach.

The event was held in the area of The Market Common to honor those lost in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Those who participated told WMBF News they fully understood the gravity of the event and recognized they were doing more than getting a workout in.

“It was special to see the heroes lined up on the grass as we passed by, to honor them and the sacrifices they made for us,” said Kaitlyn Lengel. “We hear you, we say thank you, and we know you’ve been through a lot, but we’re here to support you.”

Proceeds from the 5K are set to go toward military families and first responders impacted by the Sept. 11 attacks.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.