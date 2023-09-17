Submit a Tip
Pilot ejected after ‘mishap’ involving F-35 plane

Joint Base Charleston says they are responding to a ‘mishap’ involving a pilot being ejected...
Joint Base Charleston says they are responding to a ‘mishap’ involving a pilot being ejected from a plane on Sunday.(Live 5)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Joint Base Charleston says they are responding to a ‘mishap’ involving a pilot being ejected from a plane on Sunday.

The incident involved a Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort F-35B Lighting II jet from Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501 with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, according to public affairs specialist Jeremy Huggins.

Huggins says the pilot was safely ejected and taken to a hospital where they are in stable condition.

In a tweet, the joint base also says they are looking for an F-35 that was involved and are asking for the public’s cooperation in locating it.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

