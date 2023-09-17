Submit a Tip
HCFR: 3 hurt in Highway 501 crash

(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were hurt Sunday after a crash on Highway 501.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the wreck, which happened along the highway in the area of Benjamin Road in Aynor, just after 2:45 p.m.

The agency also said the crash involved two vehicles.

Those injured were taken to a hospital, but no further details were provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating. The Horry County Police Department as also at the scene.

As of around 3:45 p.m., drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

