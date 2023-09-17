Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Showers and storms arrive with gusty winds today

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We give way to more clouds throughout the day today as showers and storms move back into the Carolinas.

TODAY

If you need to get some things done outside, look no further than this morning! We’ll start the day off dry and comfortable as clouds begin to move in. Temperatures will remain comfortable with the clouds and rain keeping things in the upper 70s to lower 80s throughout the day.

Clouds increase ahead of showers and storms today.
As we head into the early afternoon hours, expect the rain chances to quickly increase. Scattered downpours and storms will arrive and only continue through the afternoon and evening hours.

Showers and storms will roll through during the afternoon and evening hours.
While not everyone will see the rain, there will be some spots of heavy rain through the evening. A strong storm or two cannot be ruled out with gusty winds ahead of the storms.

Showers and storms will roll through during the afternoon and evening hours.
NEXT WEEK

The rain clears overnight and the clouds exit the area as we head into the start of the work week.

After rain on Sunday, the forecast looks great for the start of the work week.
Monday will become sunny quickly with comfortable temperatures. Highs will be in the lower 80s with lower humidity for the early part of next week. The first half of the new work week looks lovely with a comfortable stretch of temperatures.

We won't complain with this by any means!
As we head toward the end of the week, we will need to keep an eye on a developing low pressure system to our south. This “homegrown” system could bring some downpours and gloomy weather toward the end of next week and into the weekend. Of course, with it being so early, a lot can change. For right now, we’ll keep rain chances at 40% Friday-Sunday.

A developing low pressure will need to be watched for our area next week. This could bring the...
