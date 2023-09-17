FIRST ALERT: Nigel remains in the open Atlantic, watch two other areas of development

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Nigel is on the verge of becoming a hurricane. Two other areas of interest have developed.

TROPICAL STORM NIGEL

The center of Tropical Storm Nigel was located near latitude 25.8 North, longitude 50.2 West. Nigel is moving toward the north-northwest near 12 mph and this general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days.

Nigel will become a hurricane Monday. (WMBF)

Nigel is then forecast to turn northward late Tuesday, and then accelerate northeastward through the rest of the week. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 70 mph with higher gusts. Rapid strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours. Nigel will likely become a hurricane overnight, and is forecast to become a major hurricane on Tuesday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles from the center.

CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT

50% chance of development over the next 7 days. (WMBF)

A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa by Wednesday. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development of the wave thereafter, and a tropical depression could form late this week or next weekend while the system moves westward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic. The chance of development has increased to 50%.

Low pressure developing off shore may take on tropical characteristics if it remains off shore. The chance of development is 20%. (WMBF)

A non-tropical area of low pressure could form near the southeast coast of the United States late this week. This system is forecast to move northward or northwestward and could acquire some subtropical characteristics if it remains offshore.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.