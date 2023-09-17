5K scheduled to honor fallen Myrtle Beach police officer

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A 5K is set to be held later this year to honor a fallen Myrtle Beach police officer just over three years after his death.

The Pfc. Jacob Hancher “High Speed” 5K is set to be held Nov. 4 at The Market Common. The event will be hosted by the Myrtle Beach Police Foundation, Tidal Creek Brewhouse and Black Dog Running Company.

The 5K will honor Hancher, who was shot and killed after responding to a domestic disturbance in October 2020. Proceeds from the race will go toward a local scholarship in Hancher’s honor.

According to a Facebook listing for the event, registration is $35 per runner. Children under 6 may participate for free.

A post-race event will also be held at Tidal Creek Brewhouse.

