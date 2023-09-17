Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

5K scheduled to honor fallen Myrtle Beach police officer

Pfc. Jacob Hancher
Pfc. Jacob Hancher((Source: Serve & Connect via Facebook))
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A 5K is set to be held later this year to honor a fallen Myrtle Beach police officer just over three years after his death.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Remembering Myrtle Beach Ofc. Jacob Hancher

The Pfc. Jacob Hancher “High Speed” 5K is set to be held Nov. 4 at The Market Common. The event will be hosted by the Myrtle Beach Police Foundation, Tidal Creek Brewhouse and Black Dog Running Company.

The 5K will honor Hancher, who was shot and killed after responding to a domestic disturbance in October 2020. Proceeds from the race will go toward a local scholarship in Hancher’s honor.

According to a Facebook listing for the event, registration is $35 per runner. Children under 6 may participate for free.

A post-race event will also be held at Tidal Creek Brewhouse.

Click here for more information.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor Mark Wahlberg visits Clemson (Photo: @markwahlberg)
Celebrity spotting: Actor Mark Wahlberg visits Clemson
Pearson’s body was found on a property off East Park Drive in July of 2020.
Documents: Infamous Yellow House in Myrtle Beach deemed uninhabitable, people living in backyard
Eric Monroe, Skyler Sanganich
Deputies: Robeson County couple charged after 1-year-old assaulted, sent to hospital
Heavy rain around at times Sunday
FIRST ALERT: Downpours, storms return to finish the weekend
2 children killed in fatal accident.
1 dead, another injured after 2-vehicle crash on S.C. 151 near Hartsville, SCHP says

Latest News

WMBF News at 11
Deputies: Couple charged after 1-year-old assaulted, sent to hospital
Tropical Storm Nigel continues to push northwest this morning.
FIRST ALERT: Another name off the list, Nigel poses no threat to the Carolinas
Showers and storms will roll through during the afternoon and evening hours.
FIRST ALERT: Showers and storms arrive with gusty winds today
Heavy rain around at times Sunday
FIRST ALERT: Downpours, storms return to finish the weekend