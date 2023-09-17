Submit a Tip
4 hurt, vehicles overturn in Little River crash

(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Four people were hurt after a crash in the Little River area on Sunday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the area of Highway 17 and Woodrow Shelly Drive at around 2:45 p.m. The agency added the wreck involved two vehicles that both overturned. Entrapment was also reported.

The four people hurt were taken to a hospital. No additional word was provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating. The Horry County Police Department and nearby Calabash Fire Department also responded to the scene.

As of around 3:30 p.m., drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Please avoid the area of Highway 17 and Woodrow Shelley Drive in Little River, as lanes of traffic are...

Posted by Horry County Fire Rescue on Sunday, September 17, 2023

