Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Worker dies after construction site accident; leaves behind wife, 2 kids, reports say

A construction worker, Cody Nelson, reportedly died this week in an accident, leaving behind...
A construction worker, Cody Nelson, reportedly died this week in an accident, leaving behind his wife and two kids.(GoFundMe)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (Gray News) - Authorities in Wisconsin say a man has died after getting seriously injured while working at a construction site.

The Pleasant Prairie Police Department reports that first responders were called to a road construction site on Sheridan Road Wednesday afternoon.

The department said it was reported that a worker at the site suffered serious injuries.

According to investigators, the worker, later identified as 34-year-old Cody Nelson, died at the scene from the injuries he sustained.

“The Pleasant Prairie Police Department extends its condolences to the co-workers and family affected by this tragic event,” the department shared.

According to reports, Nelson was working on a new section of the water main pipe that had been capped off about two months prior. When he went to remove the cap to continue working on the pipe, the pressure of the water blew the cap off, hitting and killing him.

TMJ4 reports that Nelson leaves behind a wife and two kids.

A GoFundMe has since been started “In loving memory of Cody Nelson” to help with memorial costs and to support his family.

Organizer Kalianne Morrison wrote, “Cody departed this world far too soon, leaving behind a profound void in the lives of his family and friends.”

Nelson’s loved ones thanked everyone for the support they have already received.

“The outpouring witnessed over social media is tremendous,” Morrison shared. “Cody’s remarkable ability to uplift others was a testament to his character. He spread kindness and positivity, a legacy we should all strive to uphold in his memory.”

Police said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been contacted to investigate the accident.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WMBF Extra Point
VOTE | WMBF Extra Point Play of the Week
Pearson’s body was found on a property off East Park Drive in July of 2020.
Documents: Infamous Yellow House in Myrtle Beach deemed uninhabitable, people living in backyard
Nicholas Jones, Iyana Davis
Coroner identifies victim in deadly robbery in Florence hotel parking lot; 2 arrested
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Horry County Fire Rescue was called out around 11:30 p.m. to the area of Socastee Boulevard and...
Crews respond to car in pond in Socastee area

Latest News

Coastal Carolina hosting Duquesne on Saturday
Grand Strand non-profits receive grant money, fundraise for crime victims assistance
Dillon County mentorship program aims to keep young boys off streets
Loris Councilman requests audit of city's hospitality fund
Documents: Infamous house in Myrtle Beach deemed uninhabitable