Woman accused of killing lover in her home due to cheating

By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 12:53 AM EDT
SUMMERTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Summerton woman is accused of shooting her lover after he admitted to cheating on her.

On Sept. 11, 2023, 71-year-old Henry Everett Allen was found dead at a home on Homer Drive with a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators said 71-year-old Norine Brown was arrested for the crime after the scene was processed.

It was determined during the investigation that Allen and Brown were in a relationship but only Brown lived at the home.

The investigation also revealed that the two got into an argument after Allen admitted to cheating on Brown.

Law enforcement said at some point during the argument Brown shot Allen which led to his death.

Brown was charged with voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during a violent crime on Sept. 15.

She was arrested and taken to the Clarendon County Detention Center.

