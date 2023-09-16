Submit a Tip
Python found in Pickens Walmart parking lot

By Leah Williamson
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A ball python was found in a Walmart parking lot on Friday afternoon.

The Pickens Police Department is asking the owner of the snake to come forward.

Police said they’re “not mad” but the python is not a native snake so it needs to go home.

The snake is currently in police protective custody and being cared for, according to the department.

