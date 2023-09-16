FIRST ALERT: Downpours, storms return to finish the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - More clouds arrive Sunday morning before our next round of rain.

SUNDAY

Expect a dry start to Sunday morning, with clouds beginning to move in. Temperatures are still Fall-like, with a round of 60s to start the day.

Some areas of heavy rain Sunday (WMBF)

Rain chances will increase quickly after lunchtime as scattered downpours and storms arrive. While not everybody will see the rain, there will be some spots of heavy rain around through Sunday evening. Temperatures will climb into the lower 80s on Sunday afternoon.

Rain chances arrive late in the day (WMBF)

NEXT WEEK

The rain clears quickly overnight Sunday, with more sunny skies and low humidity for early next week. We’ll keep the nice weather going for much of the week before better rain chances arrive on Thursday and Friday.

More really nice weather early next week (WMBF)

