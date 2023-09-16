Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Downpours, storms return to finish the weekend

Heavy rain around at times Sunday
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - More clouds arrive Sunday morning before our next round of rain.

SUNDAY

Expect a dry start to Sunday morning, with clouds beginning to move in. Temperatures are still Fall-like, with a round of 60s to start the day.

Rain chances will increase quickly after lunchtime as scattered downpours and storms arrive. While not everybody will see the rain, there will be some spots of heavy rain around through Sunday evening. Temperatures will climb into the lower 80s on Sunday afternoon.

NEXT WEEK

The rain clears quickly overnight Sunday, with more sunny skies and low humidity for early next week. We’ll keep the nice weather going for much of the week before better rain chances arrive on Thursday and Friday.

