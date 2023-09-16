FIRST ALERT: Beautiful Saturday, showers & storms arrive Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures in the 50s are providing that fall-like feel many of you have been waiting for! Get outside and enjoy today. The forecast looks beautiful before showers and storms return Sunday.

TODAY

Clear skies and sunshine will continue today with low humidity. Highs will reach the lower 80s with a light breeze continuing out of the north. Whatever you have planned for today, looks fantastic.

No complaints with a LOVELY forecast on tap. (WMBF)

For those heading to the Coastal Carolina game tonight, this is the best forecast we’ve had for football in a long time. Temperatures will be in the 70s for kickoff with lower humidity. As we head throughout the game, look for temperatures to fall into the 60s by the last play! The Chants take on Duquesne at 7 PM tonight.

Enjoy the game tonight & let's go Chants! (WMBF)

SUNDAY

A quick-moving disturbance will move through the Carolinas starting Sunday, bringing back the risk of showers & storms. The best time for dry time looks to be early in the day on Sunday as temperatures climb into the lower 80s once again.

The best rain chances will be during the late afternoon & evening hours for Sunday. (WMBF)

The day will not be a washout, but showers and a few storms will be likely during the afternoon and evening hours. The best chance for rain looks to be a little bit later based on the newest data, keeping a good chunk of the day dry if you need to be out and about.

A fast moving system will zip across the Carolinas during the day Sunday bringing a risk of showers and storms. The day will not be a washout, but showers and a few storms will be likely during the afternoon and evening.

NEXT WEEK

Looking ahead, our forecast remains comfortable. Highs will be in the low-middle 80s for most of the week. Our next chance of rain would arrive with a few showers and storms later in the week. We need to keep an eye on a developing area of low pressure to our south through next weekend. That could bring an increasing risk of showers & storms for both Saturday and Sunday. For now, enjoy your weekend.

Our forecast through the week remains pretty comfortable with highs in the lower 80s all week long. (WMBF)

