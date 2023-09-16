Submit a Tip
Deputies: Wanted 17-year-old arrested, charged in Robeson County shooting

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A teenager wanted in connection to a shooting in Robeson County was arrested on Friday, according to authorities.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said the 17-year-old was found hiding in a wooded area off Mt. Zion Church Road in Red Springs after trying to evade law enforcement.

The teenager, who was not identified, is charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a minor. The juvenile is also charged with violating pre-trial release orders related to a separate shooting.

The charges stem from an incident on Sept. 7, but no further details were provided.

Deputies said the teenager is being held at the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center with a $700,000 bond. The sheriff’s office also said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are likely.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

