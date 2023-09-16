Submit a Tip
Community mourns loss of Duncan K-9 Kaos

K-9 Kaos with the Duncan Police Department passed away on Wednesday.
K-9 Kaos with the Duncan Police Department passed away on Wednesday.(Town of Duncan)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Upstate law enforcement community is mourning the loss of a beloved K-9 officer.

K-9 Kaos with the Duncan Police Department passed away on Wednesday.

In the coming days, officials will release details about services at the Duncan Event Center for Kaos which will be open to the public.

Kaos was a part of many community events and educational visits at schools in the area.

The Wellford Police Department said the loss was a tremendous upset for local law enforcement and asked for prayers for K-9 handler Officer Andy Wright.

