Celebrity spotting: Actor Mark Wahlberg visits Clemson

Actor Mark Wahlberg visits Clemson (Photo: @markwahlberg)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Well-known actor Mark Wahlberg was spotted visiting Clemson, South Carolina on Friday.

Wahlberg posted to his Instagram that he stopped by the Rick Erwins in Clemson to check out their stock of Flecha Azul Tequila, which Wahlberg is an principal investor in, according to the brand.

In the video, Wahlberg walks through the kitchen talking with employees. He even poses for pictures with the staff and signed bottles.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

