1 dead, another injured after 2-vehicle crash on S.C. 151 near Hartsville, SCHP says

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died following a 2-car crash Friday afternoon in Darlington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Lcpl. Lena Butler said the crash happened around 3:44 p.m. 1 mile south of Hartsville on S.C. 151 near U.S. 15.

The driver of a 2003 Buick LeSabre was driving eastbound on S.C. 151 attempting to make a left turn onto U.S. 15 when the car was struck by a 2018 Toyota Highlander that was heading westbound on 151.

The driver of the LaSabre was taken to Carolina Pines Hospital and the passenger was airlifted to Prisma Health where they later died from their injuries.

The driver of the Highlander was not injured in the crash.

SCHP is continuing to investigate the crash.

