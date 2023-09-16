Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

1 dead, another injured after 2-vehicle crash on S.C. 151 near Hartsville, SCHP says

2 children killed in fatal accident.
2 children killed in fatal accident.(Pixabay)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died following a 2-car crash Friday afternoon in Darlington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Lcpl. Lena Butler said the crash happened around 3:44 p.m. 1 mile south of Hartsville on S.C. 151 near U.S. 15.

The driver of a 2003 Buick LeSabre was driving eastbound on S.C. 151 attempting to make a left turn onto U.S. 15 when the car was struck by a 2018 Toyota Highlander that was heading westbound on 151.

The driver of the LaSabre was taken to Carolina Pines Hospital and the passenger was airlifted to Prisma Health where they later died from their injuries.

The driver of the Highlander was not injured in the crash.

SCHP is continuing to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WMBF Extra Point
VOTE | WMBF Extra Point Play of the Week
Pearson’s body was found on a property off East Park Drive in July of 2020.
Documents: Infamous Yellow House in Myrtle Beach deemed uninhabitable, people living in backyard
Nicholas Jones, Iyana Davis
Coroner identifies victim in deadly robbery in Florence hotel parking lot; 2 arrested
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Horry County Fire Rescue was called out around 11:30 p.m. to the area of Socastee Boulevard and...
Crews respond to car in pond in Socastee area

Latest News

Coastal Carolina hosting Duquesne on Saturday
Grand Strand non-profits receive grant money, fundraise for crime victims assistance
Dillon County mentorship program aims to keep young boys off streets
Loris Councilman requests audit of city's hospitality fund
Documents: Infamous house in Myrtle Beach deemed uninhabitable