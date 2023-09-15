WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard: Week 4
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another Friday night of high school football is about to get underway across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee!
Final scores will be updated throughout Friday evening. Then catch all of the highlights on WMBF Extra Point, presented by Tidelands Health!
- Carolina Forest @ Stratford
- Loris @ Conway
- Socastee @ Dillon
- Ashley Ridge @ St. James
- Irmo @ Hartsville
- South Florence @ South Pointe
- Darlington @ Wilson
- Georgetown @ Lake City
- Marlboro County @ Ridgeland-Hardeeville
- Philip Simmons @ Aynor
- Waccamaw @ Andrews
- Cheraw @ Marion
- Red Springs @ Mullins
- Green Sea-Floyds @ Carvers Bay
- Kingstree @ Hemingway
- Johnsonville @ Latta
- Hannah-Pamplico @ East Clarendon
- Lake View @ Central
- Lamar @ McBee
