WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard: Week 4

By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 17 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another Friday night of high school football is about to get underway across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee!

Final scores will be updated throughout Friday evening. Then catch all of the highlights on WMBF Extra Point, presented by Tidelands Health!

  • Carolina Forest @ Stratford
  • Loris @ Conway
  • Socastee @ Dillon
  • Ashley Ridge @ St. James
  • Irmo @ Hartsville
  • South Florence @ South Pointe
  • Darlington @ Wilson
  • Georgetown @ Lake City
  • Marlboro County @ Ridgeland-Hardeeville
  • Philip Simmons @ Aynor
  • Waccamaw @ Andrews
  • Cheraw @ Marion
  • Red Springs @ Mullins
  • Green Sea-Floyds @ Carvers Bay
  • Kingstree @ Hemingway
  • Johnsonville @ Latta
  • Hannah-Pamplico @ East Clarendon
  • Lake View @ Central
  • Lamar @ McBee

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

