Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Stolen painkillers switched with saline at veterinary clinic cause surgery ‘complications,’ staff says

A man was arrested after drugs were reported stolen from a Pima County, Arizona, veterinarian...
A man was arrested after drugs were reported stolen from a Pima County, Arizona, veterinarian clinic.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By 13 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - Law enforcement officials in Arizona announced the arrest of a man following an investigation into drug theft and animal cruelty at a veterinary clinic.

Staff told Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigators “multiple surgeries experienced complications” because painkillers used for procedures had been switched with saline.

The sheriff’s department says it received information from the DEA about possible crimes at a Pima County veterinarian’s office.

Investigators say they learned that medical grade fentanyl and hydromorphone, brand name Dilaudid, had been removed from a locked drug cabinet.

The drugs also are used for pain maintenance for animals.

Deputies say the suspect, 40-year-old Andrew Shalek, was a veterinarian technician and had been seen on camera taking the medicines from vials and replacing it with saline.

Detectives served a search warrant at the suspect’s residence where evidence was recovered.

The DEA assisted in the warrant service.

He was booked Monday on several drug related offenses. According to the clinic, Shalek was a recent hire.

He admitted to injecting himself with the drugs, according to the initial complaint. The document states he admitted having a drug addiction and “could not help himself.”

The complaint states the drugs were taken between Aug. 25 and Sept. 5. No other information was shared about what complications happened with from surgeries.

Animal cruelty detectives are reviewing the case with the Pima County Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WMBF Extra Point
VOTE | WMBF Extra Point Play of the Week
Nicholas Jones, Iyana Davis
Coroner identifies victim in deadly robbery in Florence hotel parking lot; 2 arrested
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Horry County Fire Rescue was called out around 11:30 p.m. to the area of Socastee Boulevard and...
Crews respond to car in pond in Socastee area
Pearson’s body was found on a property off East Park Drive in July of 2020.
Documents: Infamous Yellow House in Myrtle Beach deemed uninhabitable, people living in backyard

Latest News

Coastal Carolina hosting Duquesne on Saturday
Documents: Infamous house in Myrtle Beach deemed uninhabitable
Special counsel Jack Smith speaks about an indictment of former President Donald Trump,...
Prosecutors in DC election case seek order barring Trump’s ‘inflammatory,’ ‘intimidating’ comments
Davis & Tripp Marina and Boat Yard crews pull a sailboat named Hurricane from the waters of...
Hurricane Lee targets New England and eastern Canada with wind, roiling seas and rain
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain stands with UAW members striking at Ford's Michigan...
Man is charged with threatening UAW President Shawn Fain on the eve of its strike against automakers