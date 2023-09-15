Report: Shots fired at occupied Horry County home Thursday

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department said they found eight bullet holes in a Longs area home on Thursday.

While clearing a separate call, Horry County officers heard gunshots around 9:25 p.m. in the area of Livington and Delia lanes.

After searching, the officers found several shell casings at a home on Livington Lane. A resident then came out and asked the officers if the home had been shot.

Investigators checked the side of the house, which faces the road, and found eight bullet holes, according to an incident report.

A person was inside at the time of the shooting, but they were not shot, the report states.

Police checked the call history for the address and discovered a similar incident happened on Monday. WMBF has requested the report for the Monday incident.

No arrests have been made in the Thursday incident, the report states.

