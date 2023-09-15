Police: Person pulls out gun during argument at Darlington Walmart

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating after a person allegedly pulled out a gun during an argument at a Walmart in the Pee Dee on Friday.

The Darlington Police Department said officers were called to the store on Andover Place at around 11:45 a.m. after reports of someone with a weapon. While at the scene, police learned of a verbal altercation between four people.

The argument resulted in one of those involved, who also had a concealed weapons permit, presenting a firearm.

Officers then cleared the store and began looking for others involved.

No shots were fired and no injuries were reported, according to officials. An investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.