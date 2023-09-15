Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Low wages, high costs: The survival of a small family farm

By Molly Martinez
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - “I’ve lived here my whole life. I’ll be 70 next winter,” says farmer Craig Mold.

This year’s harvest is corn and soybean, but his family has been farming this land since the 1800s.

However, his generation might be the last.

“The average age of the farmer is about my age or just a little bit less,” said Mold. “With no one coming behind them, you’re going to see a major consolidation.”

Increasingly, small family farms are being snatchED up by industrial producers.

One reason - it’s too hard to turn a profit.

According to the USDA, In 2021, 51 percent of all farms had less than $10,000 in sales.

Mold says some years he only nets about 4 dollars in profit per acre.

That, plus there’s the exorbitant cost of staying operational.

“If you have to buy like say a combine harvester or something, a new combine with two heads on it will set you back almost a million dollars,” said Mold.

Indeed.com found the average farmer salary in the US is just $38 thousand dollars a year.

While Mold is hopeful they can sustain their operation, he’s not betting the family farm.

“One thing is, your heart has to be in it.  It’s not a job where you can take off weekends”

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WMBF Extra Point
VOTE | WMBF Extra Point Play of the Week
Nicholas Jones, Iyana Davis
Coroner identifies victim in deadly robbery in Florence hotel parking lot; 2 arrested
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Horry County Fire Rescue was called out around 11:30 p.m. to the area of Socastee Boulevard and...
Crews respond to car in pond in Socastee area
Pearson’s body was found on a property off East Park Drive in July of 2020.
Documents: Infamous Yellow House in Myrtle Beach deemed uninhabitable, people living in backyard

Latest News

Coastal Carolina hosting Duquesne on Saturday
Documents: Infamous house in Myrtle Beach deemed uninhabitable
Over the past decade, cereal has been falling out of favor with more and more Americans.
Fewer people are eating cereal as sales continue to fall, analysts say
Low wages, high costs: The survival of a small family farm