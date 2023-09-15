Submit a Tip
Lake City employee accused of embezzling over $3,000 in public funds

Jackie Hanna
Jackie Hanna(Source: Florence County Detention Center)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – State agents arrested a Lake City employee who is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the city.

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested 43-year-old Jackie Hanna on Monday and charged her with embezzlement of public funds.

Hanna worked as a clerk for the Lake City Water and Sewer Office where she was responsible for the safekeeping, transfer and disbursement of public funds, according to arrest warrants.

Documents state that from March 2022 through June 2022 she embezzled over $3,000 of those public funds by deleting customer’s cash transactions and keeping the cash.

She has since been released from jail on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

