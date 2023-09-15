Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Jacksonville police mourn loss of K-9 officer

K-9 Sedna
K-9 Sedna(Jacksonville police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina police department is mourning the sudden loss of one of their K-9 officers.

Jacksonville police said K-9 Sedna died Wednesday.

The one-and-a-half-year-old bloodhound was sworn in on October 14th of last year.

She was the youngest K-9 to complete Level II Training certification, according to police.

The department said Sedna died from medical complications, possibly due to a seizure.

“We are truly saddened by the passing of K-9 Sedna. She was a highly skilled K-9 Officer and Tracker, and we feel privileged to have had her on our team. In addition to her exceptional service, Sedna will be remembered for her sweet disposition and outpouring of love she shared with her handler and family,” said Police Chief Mike Yaniero.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WMBF Extra Point
VOTE | WMBF Extra Point Play of the Week
Nicholas Jones, Iyana Davis
Coroner identifies victim in deadly robbery in Florence hotel parking lot; 2 arrested
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Horry County Fire Rescue was called out around 11:30 p.m. to the area of Socastee Boulevard and...
Crews respond to car in pond in Socastee area
Former Lowcountry attorney Cory Fleming listens to the prosecutor during his sentencing hearing...
Fleming sentenced, Murdaugh trial date set in Beaufort Co. court

Latest News

Duane Henderson Manning
New Details: Escapee from Columbus County caught in Georgia while driving stolen car
Here's the brand new update on Tropical Depression 15.
FIRST ALERT: Largest waves from Lee arrive today, tropical depression 15 forms
While clearing a separate call, Horry County officers heard gunshots around 9:25 p.m. in the...
Report: Shots fired at occupied Horry County home Thursday
The Horry County Police Department said they found eight bullet holes in a Longs area home on...
Report: Shots fired at occupied Horry County home Thursday