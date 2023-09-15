Submit a Tip
Here’s how you can send birthday wishes to Jimmy Carter

Former President Jimmy Carter will celebrate his 99th birthday on Oct. 1.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former President Jimmy Carter is getting ready to celebrate his 99th birthday on Oct. 1!

The Carter Center invites you to join them in wishing him a happy 99th by sharing your own birthday wishes virtually. You can send a message and upload a photo online to help create a mosaic of love and appreciation for Carter.

To participate in the Carter Center’s Happy 99th Birthday Mosaic Project, click here. You can also send your birthday wishes on Facebook using the hashtag #JimmyCarter99.

We’re celebrating President Carter’s 99th birthday on Oct. 1! Join us in wishing him a happy 99th by sharing your own...

Posted by The Carter Center on Thursday, September 14, 2023

Jason Carter, a grandson of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter, said the couple are “coming to the end,” as both of his famous relatives continue battling health challenges at their home in Plains, Georgia.

Jason Carter, himself a former Georgia state senator and Democratic gubernatorial candidate, said in USA Today interview published Thursday his grandparents “are together. They are at home. They’re in love, and I don’t think anyone gets more than that. I mean, it’s a perfect situation for this time in their lives.”

Jimmy Carter, at age 98 and the nation’s oldest living ex-president in history, entered hospice care in February 2023. The Carter Center announced in May Rosalynn Carter had been diagnosed with dementia.

Appreciating Jimmy Carter, outspoken but 'never irrelevant'

The Carters are the nation’s longest-married presidential couple, having marked their 77th anniversary back in July.

