FIRST ALERT: Fall-like stretch of weather, rain chances return Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cooler and drier air is here and it feels great as you step out the door this morning. We will hold onto this low humidity through the weekend before our next rain chance arrives Sunday.

TODAY

There’s no complaints when it comes to today’s forecast. As cooler and drier air moves in, we will be clear and comfortable. Temperatures will climb into the 70s by lunchtime and only briefly hit 81-82° this afternoon. A northerly breeze will make it feel comfortable for any outdoor plans.

What a beautiful Friday on tap! (WMBF)

If you’re headed out to a high school football game tonight, it’s going to be a lovely evening for football. Temperatures will be in the middle 70s for kickoff and fall into the lower 70s by the end of the game. Further inland, expect temperatures to fall into the 60s by the end of the game!

It's going to be a wonderful night for high school football! (WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

The coolest weather arrives after we head to bed tonight and wake up on Saturday morning. Early morning temperatures will range from the middle 50s inland to the upper 50s to near 60 at the beaches. If you want that crisp feel of fall, wake up early tomorrow and enjoy!

What a cool and crisp start to the day on Saturday! (WMBF)

There’s no complaints with the forecast on Saturday. Clear skies and low humidity will keep everything quiet for the first half of the weekend. Temperatures will climb into the lower 80s again. Once again, the forecast looks lovely for Saturday evening, especially for the Coastal Carolina football game.

No complaints for the first half of the weekend. Get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather. (WMBF)

Unfortunately, some changes are on the way for Sunday as the latest data suggests some mainly light showers will be possible. It’s important to note that we are not expecting a washout, but as an upper level disturbance slides through, it will bring some moisture and clouds with it. Showers and storms will be possible through the middle of the day and through the afternoon hours. Temperatures should be comfortable in the lower 80s thanks to the rain and clouds.

A few showers & storms will return to the forecast for the end of the weekend. (WMBF)

