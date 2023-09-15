Dillon County mentorship program aims to keep young boys off streets

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Members of the Dillon County community are on a mission to help young boys stay out of trouble.

First Sgt. Robert Porter with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office started the Boys to Men mentorship program at the end of last school year with the blessing of late Sheriff Douglas Pernell.

The organization had its first meeting on Friday at Gordon Elementary School where students and parents learned about the program.

Porter said he believes the best way to keep young boys off the streets is through strong male mentors.

He said that many people have talked about wanting to make a difference in the next generation, but not a lot of action has been taken.

“My whole career has been based in schools. I’ve always been an SRO in schools. As the time passed, it seems like every time you turn around, there’s kids that are on the newspaper or in the news or getting incarcerated,” Porter said. “At one point in time, I had to deal with them through the school. So I was like, ‘Something’s gotta change, something’s gotta give.’”

He said he wants to start mentoring boys at the elementary school level because a lot can change between the elementary in middle school years.

His goal is to have mentorship programs in all of the schools in Dillon County.

Porter said he has about 70 boys signed up for the program.

He added that the program isn’t funded by the school district and donations are always appreciated.

You can help out by donating to the program through Cash app by searching “BTM Mentoring” or Porter said donations can be sent to the school directly for the program.

