Dillon County horse dies from West Nile Virus, veterinarian says

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A 13-year-old horse has died from the West Nile Virus, according to a state veterinarian, who called it the first confirmed case of the year.

The house, a gelding in Dillon County, was diagnosed on Sept. 13, Clemson Livestock Poultry Health Director Michael Neault said.

Neault said the horse’s vaccination status is unknown.

“While horse owners can take measures such as turning them in at dawn and dusk and using spray repellents, vaccination is the only surefire way to protect their horses from EEE, WNV and rabies,” a news release from Clemson University reads.

So far, six horses have died from “preventable mosquito-borne diseases” in 2023. Mosquito-borne diseases have a high mortality rate in unvaccinated horses.

“Horse owners must stay on top of equine vaccination schedules in order to protect their horses from these diseases,” Neault said.

A list of reportable diseases, along with other resources, can be found here.

