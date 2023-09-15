Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Dillon County horse dies from West Nile Virus, veterinarian says

Mosquito
The house, a gelding in Dillon County, was diagnosed on Sept. 13, Clemson Livestock Poultry Health Director Michael Neault said.(Katja Schulz / CC BY 2.0)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A 13-year-old horse has died from the West Nile Virus, according to a state veterinarian, who called it the first confirmed case of the year.

The house, a gelding in Dillon County, was diagnosed on Sept. 13, Clemson Livestock Poultry Health Director Michael Neault said.

Neault said the horse’s vaccination status is unknown.

“While horse owners can take measures such as turning them in at dawn and dusk and using spray repellents, vaccination is the only surefire way to protect their horses from EEE, WNV and rabies,” a news release from Clemson University reads.

So far, six horses have died from “preventable mosquito-borne diseases” in 2023. Mosquito-borne diseases have a high mortality rate in unvaccinated horses.

“Horse owners must stay on top of equine vaccination schedules in order to protect their horses from these diseases,” Neault said.

A list of reportable diseases, along with other resources, can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WMBF Extra Point
VOTE | WMBF Extra Point Play of the Week
Nicholas Jones, Iyana Davis
Coroner identifies victim in deadly robbery in Florence hotel parking lot; 2 arrested
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Horry County Fire Rescue was called out around 11:30 p.m. to the area of Socastee Boulevard and...
Crews respond to car in pond in Socastee area
Former Lowcountry attorney Cory Fleming listens to the prosecutor during his sentencing hearing...
Fleming sentenced, Murdaugh trial date set in Beaufort Co. court

Latest News

Jackie Hanna
Lake City employee accused of embezzling over $3,000 in public funds
No arrests have been made in either incident, the reports state.
Reports: Shots fired at occupied Horry County home twice in the same week
Police: Person pulls out gun during argument at Darlington Walmart
Pearson’s body was found on a property off East Park Drive in July of 2020.
Documents: Infamous Yellow House in Myrtle Beach deemed uninhabitable, people living in backyard